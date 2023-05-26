Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.18

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.18 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.58). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 78,366 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of £57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.17.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

