Eight Capital Reiterates “C$18.50” Price Target for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a C$18.50 price objective by analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.61. 604,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,900. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.94. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.05.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5313225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

