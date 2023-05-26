Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.