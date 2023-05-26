Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of EKTAY remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.08. Elekta AB has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.65.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

