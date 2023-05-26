ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.19 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $22.19 million and $1,103.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11161109 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $71,576.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

