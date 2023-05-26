Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELTP traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 86,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,347. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

