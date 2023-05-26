Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELTP traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 86,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,347. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
