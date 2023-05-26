Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.
Embecta Stock Performance
Shares of EMBC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,633. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
