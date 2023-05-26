Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,633. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Embecta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Embecta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

