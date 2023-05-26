Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.40

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.40 and traded as high as C$57.31. Emera shares last traded at C$56.66, with a volume of 792,831 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

Emera Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.44.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1684269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

