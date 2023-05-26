Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.04. 534,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,508. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

