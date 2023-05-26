Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.92M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Endava also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.75.

DAVA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Endava by 562.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 198.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

