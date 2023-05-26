EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
EnerSys Stock Performance
NYSE ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
