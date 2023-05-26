EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

