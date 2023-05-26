Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 16,728 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
