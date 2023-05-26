Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,580,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,432. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

