Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CEO Christopher T. Young Buys 10,510 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $43,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 515,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

