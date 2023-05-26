Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Enviva Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:EVA opened at $8.37 on Friday. Enviva has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,610. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

