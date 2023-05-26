Equities Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $358.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

