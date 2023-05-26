Ergo (ERG) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.50 million and $343,510.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,434.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00329068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00571383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00422908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,655,653 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

