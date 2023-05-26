Ethereum Classic Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.09 or 0.00067534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $74.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00327221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00565148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00423319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,139,273 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

