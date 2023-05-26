Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.33. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

