Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.04 and traded as high as C$12.45. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 5,148 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Raymond James dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$952.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

