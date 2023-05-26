EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 3.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 2,741,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,805,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 984,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.