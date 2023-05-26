Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

