Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 75,046 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 748.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 198,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LGTOW stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.

