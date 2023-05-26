Exos TFP Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,793 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 421,226 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRDW opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

