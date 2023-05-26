Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

