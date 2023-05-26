Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $83,000 in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QFTA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.