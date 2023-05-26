Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insider Activity

NiSource Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI opened at $27.01 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

