Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after buying an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

