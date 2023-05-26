Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of C5 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in C5 Acquisition by 1,597.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C5 Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CXAC opened at $10.57 on Friday. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.