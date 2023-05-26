Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

