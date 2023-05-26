Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,957,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

