Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRMW stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.