Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.70–$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Express also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.60–$0.50 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

EXPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,199. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Express has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Express by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Express by 183.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 446,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Express by 280.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 416,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 403,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

