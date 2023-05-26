Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Ellen R. Strahlman Buys 10,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,052 shares in the company, valued at $164,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.52 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
