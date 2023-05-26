Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Ellen R. Strahlman Buys 10,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,052 shares in the company, valued at $164,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.52 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Eyenovia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

