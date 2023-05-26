Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Homa Bahrami Sells 1,400 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fabrinet Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of FN traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.96. 1,514,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 159.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 237.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fabrinet

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

