Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.15. 6,623,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

