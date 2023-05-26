Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.