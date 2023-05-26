Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 15,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

