Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS FLDR remained flat at $49.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

