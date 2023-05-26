Fidelity Total Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 403,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,484. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,082.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 343,422 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 343.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 147,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

