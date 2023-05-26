First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

