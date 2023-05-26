First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.76% of First Citizens BancShares worth $83,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,269.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,010.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 543 shares of company stock valued at $359,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.