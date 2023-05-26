First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in May

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 17,783,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,231,758. First Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

