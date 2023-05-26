First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FFMH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

