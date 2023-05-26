First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
Shares of FFMH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
About First Farmers and Merchants
Featured Stories
