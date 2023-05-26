First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,462 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

