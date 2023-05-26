First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,712. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $182.48.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

