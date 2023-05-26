First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 589,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,450. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

