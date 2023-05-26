First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDOG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

