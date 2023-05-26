First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 790,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,460. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

