First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $80.80. 136,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

